Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director Sells 7,075 Shares of Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $87.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

