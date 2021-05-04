Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.830-4.400 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. Truist Securities upped their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Get Insperity alerts:

NYSE:NSP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.66. 337,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00. Insperity has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.