Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.83-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.830-4.400 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,150. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $95.78.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.50.
In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
