Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $98.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Integer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.87. Integer has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

