Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Integrated Media Technology stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Integrated Media Technology has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Integrated Media Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

