Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,212,270. The company has a market cap of $227.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

