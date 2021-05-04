Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 40,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,242,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,782,000 after acquiring an additional 35,728 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 40,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.