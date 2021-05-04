InterDigital (IDCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, analysts expect InterDigital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

