InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Short Interest Up 31.0% in April

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 104.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,768,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 261,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,298. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 212.12%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

