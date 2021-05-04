International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 228 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Bank of America increased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 221.53 ($2.89).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 209.05 ($2.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

