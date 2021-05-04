International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.81.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.78. 8,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.92. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

