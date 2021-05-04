International Money Express (IMXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts expect International Money Express to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Money Express stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $604.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMXI. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

