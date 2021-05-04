Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.62. 336,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,944. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $479.16 million, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

