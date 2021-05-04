Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.76

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.76, but opened at $14.22. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

