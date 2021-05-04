Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 1,584.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,239 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 2.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 326,286 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 322,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,725,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,714. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82.

