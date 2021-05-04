Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 9.84% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter.

BSMM opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

