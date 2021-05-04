Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IVZ. Barclays upped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

NYSE IVZ opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

