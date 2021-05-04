Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $336.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $211.12 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

