Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ThredUp (TDUP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ: TDUP) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2021 – ThredUp is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – ThredUp is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – ThredUp is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – ThredUp is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – ThredUp is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – ThredUp is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – ThredUp is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – ThredUp is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

