Investors Buy Large Volume of Heron Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,798 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,068% compared to the typical daily volume of 154 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 119,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

HRTX opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. Research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

