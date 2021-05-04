Investors Purchase High Volume of Canadian National Railway Call Options (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,987 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 690% compared to the typical daily volume of 378 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.11. 1,221,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.29. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $54,001,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 101.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after buying an additional 186,878 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.