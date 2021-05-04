Investors Research Corp Acquires 30,623 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 54.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

PGX remained flat at $$15.09 during trading on Tuesday. 29,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,427. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

