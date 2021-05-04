Investors Research Corp Buys 3,028 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 104,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,824. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $127.65 and a 12-month high of $196.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

