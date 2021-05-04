Investors Research Corp Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after buying an additional 113,493 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,011. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.60. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

