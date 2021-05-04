Investors Research Corp Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Investors Research Corp raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,579,000 after buying an additional 563,556 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,724,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after buying an additional 213,518 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.15. 6,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,026. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

