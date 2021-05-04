Investors Research Corp Has $1.06 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.16. 12,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,011. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $112.73. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

