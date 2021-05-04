Investors Research Corp Has $904,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8,578.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.40. 39,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.67. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

