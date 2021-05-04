Investors Research Corp Purchases 10,552 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8,578.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 39,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.67. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

