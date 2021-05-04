Investors Research Corp Sells 325 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.26. The stock had a trading volume of 34,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

