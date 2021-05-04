Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.74 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 105.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.