ION Geophysical (IO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.43 million. On average, analysts expect ION Geophysical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ION Geophysical stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 8,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,651. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

