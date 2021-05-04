IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 33.7% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $565.83 million and approximately $88.25 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00072277 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00072094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $490.25 or 0.00880834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,539.28 or 0.09952470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00100891 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

