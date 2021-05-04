Iovance Biotherapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,981 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 720% compared to the average volume of 1,095 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,250,000 after purchasing an additional 921,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after buying an additional 878,823 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

