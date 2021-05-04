iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67-1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.iRobot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.250 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.63. iRobot has a 12-month low of $57.75 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

