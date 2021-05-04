Ironwood Financial llc Has $1.16 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,631,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,024,000 after purchasing an additional 100,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.42.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.50. 73,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,326. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.97. The company has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.