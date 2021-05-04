Ironwood Financial llc Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,158. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.34.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

