Ironwood Financial llc Has $541,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after buying an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,340,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,621,000 after buying an additional 298,972 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.44. 28,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,675. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.