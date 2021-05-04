Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 26,022 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 199.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,022 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.94. 18,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.40. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $120.37.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

