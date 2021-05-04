Ironwood Financial llc Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 128,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,594. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

