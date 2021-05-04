iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 10.8% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $26,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,412,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 211,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,639,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56.

