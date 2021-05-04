iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 40.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 720,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 649,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.73. 574,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.