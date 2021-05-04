iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 109.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

USMV opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60.

