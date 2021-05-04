iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Position Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSB. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSB opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09.

