iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,241,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,177 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,923,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $48.48 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58.

