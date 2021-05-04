iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,800 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.67. 965,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 338,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after buying an additional 623,365 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

