iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 132.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after buying an additional 184,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

