iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.14. 60,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,917. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $263.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.