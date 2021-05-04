iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Increased by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 138,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,977,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $158.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $159.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.