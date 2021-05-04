iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.89. The company had a trading volume of 91,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $159.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.