iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Raised by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 238.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.20. 15,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,845. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

